Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.78. 14,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 371,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Paysafe from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $937.73 million, a PE ratio of -40.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Paysafe by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

