John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 605 shares.The stock last traded at $44.59 and had previously closed at $46.81.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 190.54%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

