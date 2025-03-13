Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Down 71.7% in February

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the February 13th total of 520,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IINN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,482. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) by 422.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,159 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

