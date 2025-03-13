Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the February 13th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 148,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,698. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

