Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Down 73.0% in February

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nanophase Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %
OTCMKTS NANX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,759. The firm has a market cap of $168.20 million, a PE ratio of 120.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Nanophase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.15.
Nanophase Technologies Company Profile
