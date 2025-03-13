Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Down 73.0% in February

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS NANX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,759. The firm has a market cap of $168.20 million, a PE ratio of 120.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Nanophase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.