The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Boosted by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $63,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,624,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $364.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.01 and its 200-day moving average is $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

