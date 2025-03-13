Summit X LLC Purchases 1,989 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,051,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,535,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,256,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.73 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

