Tredje AP fonden Acquires 53,648 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,648 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.10% of Synopsys worth $78,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $633,469,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $199,065,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 71,578.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 386,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,517,000 after acquiring an additional 385,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Synopsys by 120.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,497,000 after acquiring an additional 267,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS stock opened at $432.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $427.30 and a one year high of $624.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.