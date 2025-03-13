Tredje AP fonden Has $51.61 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 151,292 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $51,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.94. The company has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 101.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $198.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

