Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Price

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CXM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

NYSE CXM traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,073,000 after buying an additional 2,851,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after purchasing an additional 322,318 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,792,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 295,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $16,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.