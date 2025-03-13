Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target to $12.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 197.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 136,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,855. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Voyager Therapeutics

In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $36,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,653.20. This represents a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,778 shares of company stock valued at $58,548 over the last three months. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.