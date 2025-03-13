First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 640,500 shares, a growth of 166.0% from the February 13th total of 240,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 506,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,948,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,176,000 after buying an additional 2,326,568 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,987,000 after purchasing an additional 66,282 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 850,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $18,836,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 757,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the period.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FTGC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,476. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

