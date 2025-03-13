S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

SPGI opened at $478.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

