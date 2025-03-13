Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,262 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 5,572 shares.The stock last traded at $37.04 and had previously closed at $37.12.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $592.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

