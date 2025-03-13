Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,262 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 5,572 shares.The stock last traded at $37.04 and had previously closed at $37.12.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $592.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Conscious Companies ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.