Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.07, but opened at $20.51. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 746,058 shares.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 45.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67.

Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at $763,014.73. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,828.50. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 41,550.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

