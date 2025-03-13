Aptamer Group (LON:APTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptamer Group (LON:APTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.07 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aptamer Group had a negative return on equity of 205.63% and a negative net margin of 343.95%.

Aptamer Group Stock Up 4.8 %

APTA traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 2,415,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,227,647. The stock has a market cap of £6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.31. Aptamer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Aptamer Group

Aptamer Group is a leading provider of aptamer selection services and developer of aptamer-based reagents for use in research, bioprocessing, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. Headquartered in York, UK, the Company partners globally to deliver aptamer-based solutions that drive discovery and development across the life sciences.

Aptamer Group has developed the proprietary Optimer® platform technology that drives three distinct businesses: Aptamer Solutions, Aptamer Diagnostics and Aptamer Therapeutics.

