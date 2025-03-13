PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) & American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Head to Head Survey

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. American Strategic Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 120.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Strategic Investment pays out -0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Strategic Investment has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and American Strategic Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 48.17% 11.48% 1.24% American Strategic Investment -334.85% -17.68% -4.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and American Strategic Investment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $183.53 million 6.80 $160.98 million $1.33 10.80 American Strategic Investment $62.06 million 0.43 -$105.92 million ($85.54) -0.12

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Strategic Investment. American Strategic Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and American Strategic Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 American Strategic Investment 0 0 0 0 0.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.81%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than American Strategic Investment.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats American Strategic Investment on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS, as well as related interest rate hedging activities. Its Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. The company primarily sells its loans to government-sponsored entities or PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

