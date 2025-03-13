Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Maris-Tech Stock Performance
Shares of MTEKW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Maris-Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.
Maris-Tech Company Profile
