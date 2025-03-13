Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Maris-Tech Stock Performance

Shares of MTEKW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Maris-Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, civilian and home security, and defense and homeland security markets in Israel, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers low latency video encoding and decoding platform to handle multiple video channels; dual channel low power encoder systems; miniature recording and streaming platforms; miniature intelligent video surveillance solutions; power and modular video encoding/decoding platform; and ultra-low-latency streaming solutions.

