Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Beauty Health Price Performance
Shares of SKIN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 798,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $161.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.
Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 44.83% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Beauty Health
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.
