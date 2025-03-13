Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Beauty Health Price Performance

Shares of SKIN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 798,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $161.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 44.83% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

About Beauty Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 49.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Stories

