Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Evercore ISI

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Cardlytics Trading Up 15.6 %

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,402,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

In other news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 24,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $84,245.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,223.20. This represents a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Gupta sold 46,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $159,313.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,365.80. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,454 shares of company stock valued at $391,864 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Cardlytics by 1,273.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 382,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 354,474 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 311.9% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 73,484 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,112 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

