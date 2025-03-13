Madison Wealth Partners Inc Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after acquiring an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.0 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

