iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

