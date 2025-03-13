Impact Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $473.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

