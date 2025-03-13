Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $96.48, but opened at $98.99. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $97.49, with a volume of 227 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,772 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $222,000. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

