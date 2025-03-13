Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $96.48, but opened at $98.99. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $97.49, with a volume of 227 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.