GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $11.75. GH Research shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 18,497 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GHRS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GH Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

GH Research Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.94.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GH Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,686,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,734,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Diadema Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 4,858,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 663,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

