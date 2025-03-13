Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.80. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 136,490 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $575.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

