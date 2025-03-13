Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 172,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 273,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Montero Mining and Exploration Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

