Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Up 45.5% – What’s Next?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 45.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,395,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the average daily volume of 314,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

