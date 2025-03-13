Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $124.04 and last traded at $123.54, with a volume of 10974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.07.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.70.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

