Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HIDE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $22.52. 1,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,782. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 million, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of -0.08.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.6368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect High Inflation & Deflation ETF (HIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that dynamically allocates its assets to US Treasury bonds, real estate, and commodities. The fund shifts exposure based on momentum and trend-following factors.

