ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Free Report) by 105.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.22% of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDI traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.43. 2,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $141.74 and a fifty-two week high of $160.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 million, a PE ratio of 204.32 and a beta of 0.10.

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

About ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.8853 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s payout ratio is 205.19%.

(Get Free Report)

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.