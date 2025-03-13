Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,339,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $90.71 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

