Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 55,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $240.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 71.62%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 19,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,283,626.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,318.05. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,868.80. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,553. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

