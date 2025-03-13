Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,539,000 after purchasing an additional 33,245 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.72.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $822.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $779.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $829.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $845.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

