Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

