Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $438.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.54. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

