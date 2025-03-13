Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $206.62 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.57 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.89.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.11%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

