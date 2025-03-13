Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $19.46 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 949.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 243,774 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 58.3% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46. The firm has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.