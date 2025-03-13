AGF Management Ltd. Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $171.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

