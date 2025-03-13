iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges.

