DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,365,000 after buying an additional 180,662 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,749,000 after buying an additional 18,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after buying an additional 1,343,457 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 80,279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $185.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

