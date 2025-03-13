Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,511,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.49% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $594,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $169.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.80 and a 200 day moving average of $174.55.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

