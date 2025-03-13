Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) Announces Earnings Results

Athelney Trust (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.40 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Athelney Trust Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of LON ATY traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 178.80 ($2.32). The company had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,986.67 and a beta of 0.25. Athelney Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.59). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 178 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 175.33.
About Athelney Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Athelney Trust
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Athelney Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athelney Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.