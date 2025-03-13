Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) Announces Earnings Results

Athelney Trust (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.40 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Athelney Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON ATY traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 178.80 ($2.32). The company had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,986.67 and a beta of 0.25. Athelney Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.59). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 178 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 175.33.

About Athelney Trust

Athelney Trust plc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in companies across diversified sectors. It invests in the stocks of the small-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than £300m with either a full listing on the London Stock Exchange or a trading facility on AIM or ISDX.

