Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in February

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sino Land Stock Performance

Shares of SNLAY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. 22,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. Sino Land has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Sino Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

