Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in February

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shenzhou International Group Trading Down 3.9 %

SHZHY traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 9,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,994. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

