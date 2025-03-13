Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the February 13th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF remained flat at $201.00 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.82 and its 200-day moving average is $201.96. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $299.86.
About Sartorius Stedim Biotech
