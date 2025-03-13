Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the February 13th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF remained flat at $201.00 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.82 and its 200-day moving average is $201.96. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $299.86.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.