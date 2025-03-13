Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.28.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:EMR opened at $110.87 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.77. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
