Phillips Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 98,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 76.2% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

