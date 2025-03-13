Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPUGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26, Zacks reports. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.32 billion.

Central Puerto Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CEPU traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,906. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.

Central Puerto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.