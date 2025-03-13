Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26, Zacks reports. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.32 billion.

Central Puerto Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CEPU traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,906. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

