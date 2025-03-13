Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26, Zacks reports. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.32 billion.
Central Puerto Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE CEPU traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,906. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.
Central Puerto Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Central Puerto
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.