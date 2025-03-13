Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,681,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,267,000 after acquiring an additional 273,813 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20,377.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,520. This trade represents a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.75%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.